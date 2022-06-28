Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises about 2.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $175.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.51.

