Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

