Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

