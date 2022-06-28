Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.08% of Vectrus worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vectrus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 49.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 268.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,214.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $456.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

