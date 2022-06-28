Veery Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Veery Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,590,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.