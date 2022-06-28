Veery Capital LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

