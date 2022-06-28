Veery Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

