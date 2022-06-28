Veery Capital LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Veery Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 9.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VTV opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

