Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 250,776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 137,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 137,927 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.92 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.