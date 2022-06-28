Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 482 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.