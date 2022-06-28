Veracity Capital LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.4% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $187,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $411,000.

MDY stock opened at $426.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

