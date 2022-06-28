Veracity Capital LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,156,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $292.45 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

