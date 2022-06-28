Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $296.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

