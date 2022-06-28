Veracity Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 21,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $328.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $319.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.