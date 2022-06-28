Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 174.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $419.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.10. The company has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

