Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

