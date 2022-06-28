Veracity Capital LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 537,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal H. Shah sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $899,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,790,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $230.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.76 and a 200-day moving average of $233.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

