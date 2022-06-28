Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

