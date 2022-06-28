Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 2,518 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

NYSE:KO opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

