Veracity Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

