Veracity Capital LLC Sells 14,830 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

PAAS opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.