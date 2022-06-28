Veracity Capital LLC Sells 406 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $734.76 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $761.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $773.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $894.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $887.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

