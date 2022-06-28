Veracity Capital LLC Sells 465 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $381.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.10 and its 200 day moving average is $459.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.