Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $31,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

