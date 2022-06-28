Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $4,225,887.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,797.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,758.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on STKL. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.
SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.