Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.