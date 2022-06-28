VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

VTGN opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,306.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

