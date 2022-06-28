Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE:VNO opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

