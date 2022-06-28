VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VSE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 125,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $467.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $231.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

