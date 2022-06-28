W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 156.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

WPC stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $80.36.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

