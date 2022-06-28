W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.60.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $86.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.