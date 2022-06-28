Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Barclays set a €199.00 ($211.70) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($164.89) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($218.09) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($200.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($195.74) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH opened at €140.00 ($148.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €116.65 ($124.10) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($199.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €164.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €148.61.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.