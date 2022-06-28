Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 689,497 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.