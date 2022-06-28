Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

