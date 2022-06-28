Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.17. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

