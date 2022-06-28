Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

WMT opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.17. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $340.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

