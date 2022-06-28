Washington Federal, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Washington Federal stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $27.01.
About Washington Federal (Get Rating)
