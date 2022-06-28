Washington Federal, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Washington Federal stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

