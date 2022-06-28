Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 22.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 250,776.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 137,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 137,927 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day moving average is $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.92 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

