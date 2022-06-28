Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

NYSE LLY opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $48,352,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,266,092 shares of company stock valued at $391,200,768. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

