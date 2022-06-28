Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $543.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.01 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

