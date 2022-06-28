Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $887.30.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $734.76 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $773.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $894.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

