Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after buying an additional 59,037 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after buying an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

