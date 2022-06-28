Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

