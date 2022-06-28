Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,835 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,449,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

