Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Enbridge by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 130,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

