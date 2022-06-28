Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 416 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

