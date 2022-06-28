Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 761 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

