Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.