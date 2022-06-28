Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 99,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

