Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $330.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,266,092 shares of company stock worth $391,200,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.